Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") advises shareholders that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time (being Monday, November 16, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Saving Time). The Company filed its Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 19, 2026 (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") on SEDAR+ on October 23, 2026.

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company as of the record date on October 9, 2026 (the "Shareholders") will be asked to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2026 and the auditor's report thereon; elect four directors for the ensuing year; appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as auditor for the ensuing fiscal year, with remuneration to be fixed by the directors; and approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

MEETING DETAILS:

The Meeting will be held in a virtual format, allowing Shareholders to have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location.

DOCUMENT AVAILABILITY Online: Meeting Materials are available at GMG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as well as in the Investors Section of GMG's website at https://graphenemg.com/agm-materials/



Registered Shareholders: Those Shareholders who hold shares in their name (each, a "Registered Shareholder") would have received the Meeting Materials from Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"). As a Registered Shareholder, if you have not received your Meeting Materials, please contact Computershare directly.





Non-Registered Shareholders: Those shareholders who have their shares held by a brokerage firm or other intermediary (each, a "Non-Registered Shareholder") would have received the Meeting Materials from their brokerage firm. As a Non-Registered Shareholder, if you have not received your Meeting Materials, please contact your broker directly.



ADVANCED VOTING Voting Options: Online: www.investorvote.com

Telephone: 1-866-732-VOTE (8683)

Mail: 320 Bay Street, 14th Floor, Toronto ON M5H 4A6



Deadline: Proxies must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, November 12, 2026, subject to the provisions regarding adjournments and the discretion of the Meeting chair described in the Meeting Materials. Non-Registered Shareholders should follow their intermediary's voting instructions and applicable deadlines. ATTENDANCE Online Platform: Login online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-435-017-847

Password: graphene2026 (case sensitive)

It is recommended to login 15 minutes prior to the start time of the AGM.



Third Party Appointments: Third party appointments MUST be registered at www.computershare.com/graphene prior to the proxy cut-off date of November 12, 2026 (in North America). Failure to do so will result in the appointee not receiving login credentials.



Registered Shareholders: Will be provided a 15 digit control number provided on your form of proxy provided by Computershare.



Appointed Proxyholders: Once registered (as set out above), will be provided a user name from Computershare via email.



Guests: Attendees who do not enter the 15 digit control number or the user name provided by Computershare will only be allowed to register for the AGM as a "Guest". VOTING AND QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM Advanced Questions: All Shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Meeting Materials by submitting them in advance to AGM26@graphenemg.com. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the AGM. GMG is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by Shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.



Registered and Appointed Proxyholders: Full details have been provided in the Meeting Materials. Shareholders are reminded that if you vote in advance of the Meeting you are not required to vote again on the day of the Meeting.



Guests: Attendees who have registered for the AGM as a "Guest" will not have the ability to vote at the AGM or ask questions.



QUESTIONS REGARDING THE VIRTUAL AGM Still Have Questions? Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the AGM, or on how to register to vote at the AGM, can contact AGM26@graphenemg.com.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. GMG has also developed a graphene water-based coolant additive focused on increasing heat transfer and reducing bacterial growth in cooling water circuits.

In the energy storage segment, GMG is working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

www.graphenemg.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "should," or similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future corporate actions, shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals, the date and conduct of the Meeting and receipt by the Registered Shareholders and Non-Registered Shareholders of the Meeting Materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is available in the Company's continuous disclosure filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323483