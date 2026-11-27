Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Craig Nicol will participate in a live fireside chat hosted by Cory Fleck of the KE Report. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. PT (Vancouver) / 7:00 p.m. ET / Wednesday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. AEST (Brisbane).

Craig Nicol will discuss the latest GCELLS fast-charging results, first sample shipments to potential customers and plans to manufacture larger-format cells in the UK. He will also cover new exclusive distribution agreements with Brenntag Química S.A.U., initially covering Spain, Italy and Portugal, and with GrafnoMex in Mexico for G LUBRICANT. The discussion will also include an update on quality progress at GMG's Gen 2.0 graphene plant. Attendees can submit questions throughout the live discussion.

Register for the live event: https://event.webinarjam.com/gykm4/register/xp0x6fmr

Topics expected to be discussed include:

Fast-charging battery results (October 8): Testing at the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana showed an energy density of 58 Wh/kg with six-minute charging, up 48% from 39 Wh/kg. GMG also reported 94% energy efficiency and, in a separate cycling test, no measurable performance loss after 1,000 cycles.

Testing at the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana showed an energy density of 58 Wh/kg with six-minute charging, up 48% from 39 Wh/kg. GMG also reported 94% energy efficiency and, in a separate cycling test, no measurable performance loss after 1,000 cycles. First GCELLS customer samples (October 21): GMG began shipping 1.5 Ah pouch cells designed for six-minute charging to potential customers for evaluation, including in the defence and heavy mobile equipment sectors.

GMG began shipping 1.5 Ah pouch cells designed for six-minute charging to potential customers for evaluation, including in the defence and heavy mobile equipment sectors. European distribution agreement (November 4): GMG signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Brenntag Química S.A.U. covering Spain, Italy and Portugal initially. Brenntag will focus first on G LUBRICANT through its existing lubricant distribution network while developing opportunities for G FLUID and THERMAL-XR.

GMG signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Brenntag Química S.A.U. covering Spain, Italy and Portugal initially. Brenntag will focus first on G LUBRICANT through its existing lubricant distribution network while developing opportunities for G FLUID and THERMAL-XR. G LUBRICANT distribution in Mexico (November 12): GMG named GrafnoMex its exclusive distributor in Mexico for G LUBRICANT, a graphene engine oil additive. GrafnoMex reported lower fuel consumption and emissions in local tests on heavy-duty diesel trucks.

GMG named GrafnoMex its exclusive distributor in Mexico for G LUBRICANT, a graphene engine oil additive. GrafnoMex reported lower fuel consumption and emissions in local tests on heavy-duty diesel trucks. UK battery manufacturing (November 19): GMG signed an initial service agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre to manufacture larger-format GCELLS in Coventry using battery materials produced at GMG's development centre in Brisbane.

GMG signed an initial service agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre to manufacture larger-format GCELLS in Coventry using battery materials produced at GMG's development centre in Brisbane. Gen 2.0 graphene plant quality progress (November 25): GMG made crucial quality progress at the new, higher production rate of its Gen 2.0 graphene manufacturing plant, which is expected to produce 10 tonnes of graphene per annum once fully completed and optimised.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialisation of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes

Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products

Develop Next-Generation Battery

Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

www.graphenemg.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326084