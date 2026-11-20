Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual general meeting of the company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held virtually on November 17, 2026, Australian Eastern Standard Time (November 16, 2026, British Columbia Pacific Time), the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 50,610,445 ordinary shares representing 37.80% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected four current directors: Craig Nicol, Jack Perkowski, Bob Galyen and Andrew Small. Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, which included the remuneration and appointment of BDO Audit Proprietary LTD. and the approval of the Company's 10% stock option plan.

During the annual general meeting, Jack Perkowski, Chairman of GMG, and Craig Nicol, Managing Director and CEO, delivered a corporate update for shareholders in attendance. For a replay of the presentation, please click the link provided below.





GMG 2026 AGM Presentation: https://youtu.be/iimmZUdQXwk

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. GMG has also developed a graphene water-based coolant additive focused on increasing heat transfer and reducing bacterial growth in cooling water circuits.

In the energy storage segment, GMG is working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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