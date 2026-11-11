Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a distribution arrangement with Grafnomex, S.A. de C.V. ("GrafnoMex") for the exclusive distribution of G LUBRICANT within the country of Mexico.

Álvaro Navarro Gárate, Chairman of GrafnoMex, commented: "We look forward to working with GMG and bringing GMG's G LUBRICANT graphene engine oil additive to the Mexican market. Our testing to date in Mexico of the G LUBRICANT product has provided significant emission and fuel reduction in heavy diesel engine trucks."

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: "We look forward to working with Álvaro and his team at GrafnoMex on launching and distributing G LUBRICANT throughout Mexico. Mexico is one of the largest opportunities for our graphene products and we are happy to be working with Álvaro and his team to launch GLUBRICANT there."

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: "Mexico is one of the largest diesel markets in the Americas, with a heavy-duty trucking and industrial base that sits at the heart of North American supply chains, so it is a natural extension of GMG's focus on the North American market. Having spent much of my career in the automotive components industry, I know how important it is to have a partner on the ground who understands local fleet operators, regulators and business networks. Álvaro brings decades of experience in the business and economic development of northern Mexico, including as Secretary of Economy for the State of Chihuahua, and the fact that GrafnoMex has already put G LUBRICANT to work in heavy-duty diesel trucks in Mexico before committing to exclusive distribution gives the Board real confidence in this partnership. Building a network of committed regional distributors is exactly how we intend to convert G LUBRICANT's verified fuel savings into a growing, recurring revenue stream for GMG's shareholders."

Figure 1

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About G LUBRICANT: G LUBRICANT is a transformative graphene liquid concentrate additive designed to enhance the performance of diesel and gasoline (petrol) engines. This product has the potential to reshape the future of the global liquid fuels industry and offers an innovative solution that optimizes efficiency and power for stationary or mobile engines. G LUBRICANT, a graphene liquid concentrate that can be added to any mineral or synthetic oil used in an internal combustion engine in a 1:100 dosage, has been verified by world class University to increase fuel efficiency by up to 8.4% in a diesel engine. You can buy G LUBRICANT here: https://g-lubricant.com/

The amount of graphene in the final engine oil once G Lubricant is mixed in is only ~ 1:10,000. As a result, G Lubricant can be used safely in any internal combustion engine. Over the past four years, GMG has conducted environmentally controlled testing of G Lubricant in internal combustion engines monitored and verified by The University of Queensland. GMG's test results have been corroborated by similar savings realized by customers over a number of years of field testing.

US$ 1.4 Trillion Global Diesel Industry

Whilst G LUBRICANT can be used to reduce fuel consumption in both diesel and gasoline/petrol engines GMG intends to focus on the diesel market initially, which is largely B2B focused, and therefore, more targeted as far as fuel cost savings and performance. GMG calculates, prior to the recent increase in diesel prices, global diesel fuel sales totaled US$1.4 Trillion per annum1 including taxes and duties on approximately 28 million barrels of diesel per day as detailed by the EIA2. Figure 3 shows the top 34 countries in the world with diesel fuel sales greater than US$10 Billion per annum.

Figure 2: Total Diesel Fuel Sales US$ Billion

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Estimated US$ 1.2 Billion Per Annum Global Diesel Market For G LUBRICANT

Assuming an average fuel savings of 8.4%, GMG believes that a conservative estimate of the potential market for G LUBRICANT is 10% of the fuel savings realized by users annually. Assuming G LUBRICANT pricing equal to 10% of the savings realized, GMG estimates that the potential global revenue for G LUBRICANT is US$ 1.2 Billion sales per annum. Figure 3 shows GMG's estimates of potential annual sales of G LUBRICANT by country.

Figure 3: Total G Lubricant Sales Opportunity

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About GrafnoMex and Álvaro Navarro Gárate: GrafnoMex is a Mexican company. GrafnoMex is chaired by Álvaro Navarro Gárate, a businessman and former senior public official from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Mr. Navarro Gárate served as Secretary of Economy (Secretario de Economía) for the State of Chihuahua, where he was responsible for the state's industrial and investment promotion and represented Chihuahua in cross-border trade and logistics initiatives with Texas and New Mexico. He previously served as a Deputy in the LXI Legislature of the Congress of the State of Chihuahua, including as President of the Congress and Chairman of its Programming, Budget and Public Finance Committee, and as Director General of Financial and Economic Promotion for the Municipality of Juárez, one of Mexico's largest manufacturing and maquiladora centres. In the private sector he is Chairman of the Board of Mixpack Tech, a Juárez-based company, and has served as Vice President of FC Juárez (Bravos), the Liga MX football club based in Ciudad Juárez. GrafnoMex is not related to Graphenemex, a graphene producer based in Mexico City.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG is working with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene ion batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding the distribution arrangement with GrafnoMex and the launch and distribution of G LUBRICANT in Mexico; the fuel efficiency and emission reduction benefits of G LUBRICANT, including statements that G LUBRICANT can increase fuel efficiency by up to 8.4% in a diesel engine and can be used safely in any internal combustion engine; the results of testing of G LUBRICANT by GrafnoMex in Mexico; GMG's estimates of the size of the global diesel fuel market and of the potential global and country-level market and revenue opportunity for G LUBRICANT; GMG's intention to focus initially on the diesel market; the statements attributed to Álvaro Navarro Gárate, Craig Nicol and Jack Perkowski regarding the significance of the arrangement and the Company's commercial prospects; and GMG's four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including that GrafnoMex will be able to obtain any required regulatory approvals and registrations to import, market and sell G LUBRICANT in Mexico; that the fuel efficiency improvements observed in controlled testing and field trials will be replicated across customer fleets in Mexico; that GMG's estimates of diesel fuel volumes, prices and achievable pricing for G LUBRICANT are accurate; and that GMG will be able to supply G LUBRICANT in the volumes required. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, the risk that GrafnoMex does not achieve meaningful sales of G LUBRICANT in Mexico or that the arrangement is terminated; the risk that G LUBRICANT does not deliver the anticipated fuel savings or emission reductions in customer applications; changes in diesel fuel prices and demand; regulatory, import, currency and political risks associated with doing business in Mexico; and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 Using EIA diesel volumes for 2023 and www.globalpetrolprices.com diesel prices per country as of January 15th 2025

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