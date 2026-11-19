Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an initial service agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre ("UKBIC") (as seen in Figure 1), the United Kingdom's national battery manufacturing development facility located in Coventry, England, to carry out cell manufacturing of GMG's next generation fast charging graphene battery cells ("GCELLS").



Figure 1: UKBIC Location and Facilities

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Under the service agreement, the battery materials for the GCELLS will be developed, manufactured and supplied by GMG from its Battery Development Centre ("BDC") in Richlands, Brisbane, Australia. The cells will then be manufactured and formed by UKBIC at its facility in Coventry. UKBIC will initially manufacture pouch cell format[1] GCELLS, as seen in Figure 2: Pouch Cells.





Figure 2: Pouch Cell

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The UKBIC agreement adds a second international cell manufacturing partner to GMG's battery program. GMG will continue to use the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana ("BIC Indiana") in the United States of America, together with its own BDC in Brisbane, to make GCELLS. Having cell production capability across Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom is expected to increase GMG's overall cell production capacity, allow additional cell formats to be developed in parallel, and provide sample cells closer to potential customers in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Consistent with GMG's approach with BIC Indiana, GMG will pay for services rendered by UKBIC and retain all intellectual property of the GCELLS development work. Using UKBIC's existing industrial-scale equipment allows GMG to progress cell scale-up and process development while deferring the capital expenditure of building its own large-format cell manufacturing capacity until the technology is further de-risked.

COMMENTS:

Sean Gilgunn, Managing Director of UKBIC, commented: "UKBIC was established to help battery innovators bridge the gap between promising laboratory and pilot results and industrial-scale manufacturing. We're pleased to be applying our production lines, process engineering and formation capability to build cells using GMG's materials. Partnerships like this demonstrate the role UKBIC plays in supporting international battery developers to scale up, and in strengthening the battery manufacturing ecosystem in the United Kingdom."

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GMG, commented: "Signing with UKBIC is an important step in scaling GCELLS to larger cell formats. Our materials will continue to be made by GMG at our Battery Development Centre in Richlands, and UKBIC will make and form the cells in Coventry. This sits alongside our ongoing work with BIC Indiana and our own cell production in Brisbane - so rather than replacing existing capabilities, it expands our manufacturing capacity and the number of formats we can deliver to customers for testing. Importantly, it also gives us a manufacturing presence in the United Kingdom and Europe, where we see strong interest in fast charging, long life battery technology. I would like to thank Sean and the UKBIC team for their support."

Bob Galyen, GMG Director and former Chief Technology Officer of CATL, commented: "Moving a new cell chemistry from small pouch cells into larger formats is where many battery technologies are truly tested, and it is the right next step for GCELLS following the cycle life and energy efficiency results generated at BIC Indiana. UKBIC has industrial-scale equipment covering electrode manufacturing, pouch and cylindrical cell assembly, and formation, ageing and testing - exactly what is needed to learn how the GMG materials behave at production-relevant scale. Having two experienced cell manufacturing partners in BIC Indiana and UKBIC, supplied with materials from GMG's own Battery Development Centre, gives the team more opportunities to iterate on cell design and process, which is how robust, manufacturable cells are developed."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman of GMG, commented: "The Board's strategy has always been to scale GCELLS through world-class partners rather than committing large amounts of capital to manufacturing plants before the technology is fully de-risked. UKBIC is one of the leading national battery scale-up facilities in the world, and adding it alongside BIC Indiana gives GMG two established cell manufacturing partners on two continents, supplied with materials made by GMG in Australia. This is a capital-efficient path toward commercial production and, over time, toward our longer-term goal of licensing the technology and supplying GMG materials to battery manufacturers globally. The Board will continue to support management as they execute on this next phase."

About UKBIC

The UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) is the UK's national battery manufacturing development facility, providing manufacturing scale-up and skills for the battery sector. The purpose-built facility in Coventry is where businesses develop their battery manufacturing processes at the scale they need to move to industrial production, and where those working in the industry can develop new skills by working on the production line alongside UKBIC's specialist teams. UKBIC's equipment covers the battery production process from mixing and coating, calendering and slitting, to cylindrical and pouch cell assembly, formation, ageing and testing, and module and pack assembly. Opened in July 2021, UKBIC was established by the UK Government through the Faraday Battery Challenge (now the Battery Innovation Programme), delivered by UK Research and Innovation. For more information visit www.ukbic.co.uk.

Please see the following webpage for further details about the graphene batteries: https://graphenemg.com/graphene-products/gcells/. The GCELLS are in pouch format - as seen in Figure 3. The launch video link for GCELLS is shown in Figure 4.





Figure 3: G Cell Pouch Cell Battery



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Launch video: https://youtu.be/pfHhh5-TLyU



Figure 4: GCELLS Launch Video



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Launch video:





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfHhh5-TLyU

About BIC Indiana

BIC Indiana is a collaborative initiative designed to incorporate leadership from renowned universities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. BIC is a public-private partnership and a not-for-profit organization focusing on the rapid development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems for defense and commercial customers. BIC is a unique organization that has been leading battery cell development for world leading battery companies for over 10 years and has carried out over 500 battery development projects.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. GMG has also developed a graphene water based coolant additive focused on increasing heat transfer and reducing bacterial growth in cooling water circuits.

In the energy storage segment, GMG is working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

www.graphenemg.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur.

This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation:

statements regarding the service agreement with UKBIC, including the manufacture and formation of GCELLS by UKBIC, and the cell formats to be manufactured;

statements regarding the supply of battery materials manufactured by GMG at its Battery Development Centre in Richlands, Brisbane;

statements regarding the Company's continued use of BIC Indiana and its own Battery Development Centre to manufacture GCELLS;

statements that the UKBIC agreement will increase GMG's cell production capacity, allow additional cell formats to be developed, and provide sample cells to potential customers in the United Kingdom and Europe;

statements that the Company will retain all intellectual property of the development work and defer capital expenditure for manufacturing capacity;

statements that GMG Graphene Batteries are safe and fast charging, and that graphene can be used to increase their performance and cycle life;

GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities and to license its battery technology and supply materials to battery manufacturers;

GMG's focus in the energy savings segment;

GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels;

expectations for R&D and commercialisation of Graphene Batteries;

GMG's focus on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning coating in the energy savings segment, saving liquid fuels for diesel engines and increasing heat transfer and reducing bacterial growth in colling water circuits;

GMG's 4 critical business objectives;

GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries;

statements attributed to Sean Gilgunn, Craig Nicol, Bob Galyen and Jack Perkowski regarding the service agreement, the Company's technology, partnerships and commercial prospects; and

the Company's four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation:

that UKBIC will be able to manufacture and form GCELLS in the cell formats and capacities anticipated, using materials supplied by GMG;

that GMG will be able to manufacture and supply battery materials from its Battery Development Centre in the quantities, quality and timeframes required;

that the service agreements with UKBIC and BIC Indiana will enable the Company to optimize its cell design and battery manufacturing processes;

that larger format and cylindrical GCELLS will replicate the performance demonstrated in smaller pouch cells;

assumptions that GMG Graphene Batteries can be produced at lower cost;

assumptions as to charging time, energy density, energy efficiency, life cycle, safety, thermal runaway risk and the need for a thermal management system for GMG Graphene Batteries, and the speed and stability of charging;

that GMG Graphene Batteries will progress to BTRL 7 and 8;

that a range of global companies in a variety of industries will be interested in working with GMG; and

that the Company will be able to meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation:

that UKBIC will not be able to manufacture or form GCELLS in the cell formats, capacities, quantities or timeframes anticipated, or at all;

that the service agreement with UKBIC or BIC Indiana will be terminated, delayed or not continue on the terms currently anticipated;

that GMG will be unable to manufacture or supply battery materials in the quantities, quality or timeframes required, or that materials will be subject to shipping, export or import delays or restrictions between Australia and the United Kingdom;

that larger format or cylindrical GCELLS will not replicate the cycling, energy density or energy efficiency performance previously reported;

that GMG Graphene Batteries cannot be produced at lower cost, or that any of the assumptions as to charging time, energy density, energy efficiency, life cycle, scaling of the cell size, safety, thermal runaway risk and the need for a thermal management system for GMG Graphene Batteries cannot be achieved;

that GMG Graphene Batteries do not offer expected speed and stability of charging;

that GMG Graphene Batteries will not progress to BTRL 7 and 8;

that a range of global companies in a variety of industries will not be interested in working with GMG;

that the Company will not be able to meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap;

that the Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto will not continue on the terms or timeline currently anticipated;

that GMG's operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation, policies and controls, by changes in applicable laws and regulations, or by the failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals;

currency exchange rate fluctuations, including between the Australian dollar, British pound and US dollar;

that public health crises such as pandemics may adversely impact GMG's business and the ability of the Company to develop its products;

the volatility of global capital markets;

political instability;

the failure of GMG to attract and retain skilled personnel;

unexpected development and production challenges;

that GMG could face technology or software disruptions;

unanticipated costs;

risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and their impact on global markets;

that the Company will be unable to develop, market, and sell its products as currently anticipated;

that the Company will be unsuccessful in identifying and engaging strategic partners;

that GMG's products may not perform as anticipated or deliver the expected commercial benefits;

that the Company will be unable to grow its sales or revenues as anticipated; and

the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 04, 2025, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

[1] https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-48-increase-in-energy-density-doubling-of-cycle-life-and-94-energy-efficiency-for-6-minute-fast-charge/ "GMG Announces 48% Increase in Energy Density, Doubling of Cycle Life and 94% Energy Efficiency for 6 Minute Fast Charge"

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