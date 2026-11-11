

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (STBFY, STBFF, 2587.T), a Japanese maker of non-alcoholic beverages and food products, on Wednesday recorded a rise in earnings and revenue for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company reported a net income of JPY 77.026 billion, or JPY 249.28 per basic share, higher than JPY 75.365 billion, or JPY 243.90 per basic share in the same period last year. Operating income moved up to JPY 130.302 billion from last year's JPY 126.570 billion. Revenue was JPY 1.403 trillion, up from JPY 1.278 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has revised down its annual net profit outlook. This revised guidance reflects rising raw material and logistics costs due to inflation and the Middle East situation, as well as the impact of the 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake, among other factors.



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income of JPY 82.500 billion, or JPY 266.99 per basic share, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 89 billion, or JPY 288.03 per basic share. Suntory Beverage & Food now anticipates revenue of JPY 1.866 trillion against the earlier expectation of JPY 1.826 trillion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded net profit of JPY 88.723 billion, or JPY 287.13 per basic share, and revenue of JPY 1.715 trillion.



For fiscal 2026, the food and drink provider still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 120 per share, compared with last year's JPY 120 per share.



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