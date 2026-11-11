

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At the 2026 Annual General Meeting, Beach Energy (BPT.AX) reiterated fiscal 2027 production and capex guidance provided to the market in August. Production is projected to be 19.5 - 23.0 MMboe. The company expects Waitsia output to support step-up in production. Capital expenditure is expected at A$600 - 700 million.



For fiscal 2027, Cooper Basin JV is targeting flat production. Western Flank is targeting 15% growth in production with progressive flood recovery and new well connections.



Beach Energy shares are trading at A$0.90 on Australian Securities Exchange, unchanged from the prior close.



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