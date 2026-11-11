Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXCV | ISIN: LU0775917882 | Ticker-Symbol: GYC
Xetra
10.11.26 | 17:35
7,810 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7908,01007:41
7,8008,00007:41
Dow Jones News
11.11.2026 07:21 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2026 strong operational results with increased guidance for FY 2026

DJ Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2026 strong operational results with increased guidance for FY 2026 

Grand City Properties S.A. (N/A) 
Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2026 strong operational results with increased guidance for FY 2026 
11-Nov-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS 
 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES 9M 2026 STRONG OPERATIONAL RESULTS WITH INCREASED GUIDANCE FOR FY 2026 
 
   -- Net rental income for 9M 2026 amounted to EUR331 million, increasing by 4% compared to EUR320 million in 9M 
  2025. 
   -- Strong like-for-like rental growth continued at 3.3% as of September 2026. Vacancy remains low at 3.6%. 
 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA in the amount of EUR265 million in 9M 2026, higher by 4% from EUR253 million in 9M 2025. 
 
   -- FFO I totalled EUR136 million in 9M 2026, lower by 4% compared to EUR141 million in 9M 2025. FFO I per share 
  amounted to EUR0.77 per share in 9M 2026, compared to EUR0.80 in 9M 2025. 
   -- Profit for the period amounted to EUR182 million, with basic earnings per share of EUR0.69, compared to EUR410 
  million and EUR1.84 in 9M 2025, which benefited from higher revaluation gains and one-off deferred tax income. 
 
   -- In 9M 2026 GCP completed acquisitions of ca. EUR200 million, mainly new build in London as well as a stable 
  portfolio in Germany, and disposals of EUR39 million, comprising mainly condominiums and properties in non-core 
  locations. 
   -- As of September 2026, the LTV ratio amounts to 34%, ICR ratio amounts to 4.7x, and EUR7.0 billion in 
  unencumbered assets, amounting to 74% of total portfolio value. 
   -- GCP continues to maintain a strong liquidity position of EUR613 million as of September 2026, further 
  supported by EUR215 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities and an undrawn 2-year EUR600 million bridge loan 
  facility signed after the reporting period in connection with the financial investment in LEG. 2027 debt maturities 
  remain fully covered, with the next refinancing needs only in 2028. 
   -- EPRA NTA amounted to EUR4.6 billion, or EUR26.0 per share, as of September 2026, up 2% compared to EUR25.6 per 
  share as of December 2025. 
   -- After the reporting period, GCP acquired a 20.04% stake in LEG Immobilien SE, a highly accretive 
  financial investment expected to deliver ca. 30% annualized FFO I accretion on a pro-rata basis after financing 
  costs, with the Company maintaining strong liquidity and conservative financial profile. Following the LEG 
  transaction, S&P has affirmed both the group and standalone credit rating. 
   -- FY 2026 FFO I guidance increased to a range of EUR185 million to EUR195 million (previously EUR175 million to 
  EUR185 million), or EUR1.05 to EUR1.11 per share, supported by the financial investment  in LEG. The full year impact of 
  the LEG transaction to be seen in 2027. 
Luxembourg, November 11, 2026 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces its results for the 
nine-month period of 2026 (9M 2026), underpinned by continued strong operational performance. GCP reported net rental 
income of EUR331 million, a 4% increase compared with EUR320 million in 9M 2025, supported by like-for-like rental growth 
of 3.3%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4% to EUR265 million, reflecting higher net rental income while net operating 
expenses remained broadly stable. FFO I amounted to EUR136 million, a decrease of 4% year-on-year, mainly resulting from 
higher finance expenses, an increased perpetual notes attribution and a higher minority contribution. FFO I per share 
amounted to EUR0.77, compared to EUR0.80 in 9M 2025. 
 
Profit for the period amounted to EUR182 million, with basic earnings per share of EUR0.69, compared to EUR410 million and 
EUR1.84 in 9M 2025. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower revaluation gains in H1 2026 compared to H1 2025, and 
to the one-off deferred tax income recorded in Q3 2025. The Company did not revalue its portfolio in Q3 2026, and a 
full revaluation will be conducted as part of the FY 2026 results. 
 
In 9M 2026, GCP continued to execute on its capital recycling strategy, completing acquisitions of ca. EUR200 million, 
mainly in London and Germany, and disposals of EUR39 million, comprising mainly condominiums and properties in non-core 
locations. The disposals were completed at a 13% premium to book value and 36% margin over total costs including capex. 
 
As of September 2026, the Company's liquidity position stood at EUR613 million in cash and liquid assets, complemented by 
EUR215 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities. After the reporting period, the Company issued a EUR500 million 
short-term bond and signed a 2-year EUR600 million bridge loan in connection with the LEG transaction. The Company's 
existing liquidity covers its debt maturities into 2028. The Company's financial profile remained conservative, with an 
LTV of 34%, compared to 31% as of December 2025, an interest coverage ratio of 4.7x, and EUR7.0 billion in unencumbered 
assets, representing 74% of the total portfolio. The average cost of debt was 2.2%, with an average debt maturity of 
4.1 years (4.8 years excluding debt covered by cash and liquid assets), and a hedging ratio of 94%. 
 
Supported by the highly accretive investment in LEG, the Company increased its FY 2026 FFO I guidance by EUR10 million to 
a range of EUR185 million to EUR195 million or EUR1.05 to EUR1.11 per share. The updated guidance includes the timing impact of 
the transaction, with the first full-year impact expected in 2027. 
 
ACQUISITION OF 20.04% STAKE IN LEG IMMOBILIEN SE 
 
On October 20, 2026, GCP announced the acquisition of a 20.04% shareholding in LEG Immobilien SE ("LEG"), one of 
Germany's largest residential real estate companies, with a portfolio concentrated in attractive German markets and a 
focus on North Rhine-Westphalia. GCP regards the shareholding as a financial investment and views it as the best use of 
capital in the current market environment, as the investment is expected to deliver ca. 30% annualized FFO I accretion 
on a pro-rata basis after financing costs. Through the stake, GCP gains an indirect share of ca. EUR4 billion in LEG's 
ca. EUR20 billion portfolio, increasing its exposure to markets in which it has longstanding operating experience and 
deep local knowledge, primarily in North Rhine-Westphalia. GCP may, at its discretion, opportunistically increase its 
stake up to 29.9% of LEG Immobilien's shares, use its right to reduce its shareholding significantly in a very short 
term or sell all or part of its investment, at any time, depending on market conditions. 
 
GCP's robust financial position and over EUR900 million disposals over the years 2023-2025 allowed it to fund the 
accretive investment with its strong balance sheet, having a limited impact on leverage, with the LTV remaining well 
below the Board's 45% guidance, while the Company ensures strong liquidity. In connection with LEG transaction, S&P has 
affirmed both GCP's group and standalone credit ratings. As the transaction primarily occurred after the reporting 
period, further information on the transaction will be provided as part of the FY 2026 report. 
 
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "The first nine months of 2026 demonstrate the strength of our business 
model and our ability to create value across different market environments. Continued like-for-like rental growth and 
strong operational execution are complemented by disciplined capital allocation, including our highly accretive 
investment in LEG. We expect these drivers will translate into strong FFO growth in the coming periods, while we 
continue to protect our liquidity, financial flexibility and credit profile." 
 
Financial Statements for 9M 2026 are available on the Company's website: https://www.grandcityproperties.com/ 
investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ 
 
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in pages 32-36 of the financial 
statements for 9M 2026, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial reports 
or follow this link: 
 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/grandcityproperties.com/Data_Objects/Downloads/Financial_Reports/Q3_2026_Financials 
/GCP_Q3_2026.pdf 

About the Company 
 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant 
management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre 
de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime 
Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
 
Contact: 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
37, Boulevard Joseph II, 
L-1840 Luxembourg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
 
Investor Relations Team: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu 

DISCLAIMER: 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 00:45 ET (05:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.