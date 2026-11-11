

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWY.PK) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY147.391 billion, or JPY183.91 per share. This compares with JPY102.833 billion, or JPY126.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY1.851 trillion from JPY1.756 trillion last year.



Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY147.391 Bln. vs. JPY102.833 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY183.91 vs. JPY126.95 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.851 Tn vs. JPY1.756 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 200.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.480 T



All EPS are Basic



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