China's polysilicon output fell to around 105,000 metric tons (MT) in October, according to the Silicon Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association. This was down from 120,400 MT in September, following three consecutive months of growth. Industry sources expect monthly output to decline to around 80,000 MT from December through February, reflecting deeper production cuts and Lunar New Year-related shutdowns. This would align with production-control targets and the minimum operating level existing producers can sustain. Tighter supply expectations have supported a gradual polysilicon ...

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