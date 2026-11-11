Cadeler today announces that it has signed an exclusivity agreement with an undisclosed client for wind turbine and foundation installation at a large-scale offshore wind farm in the UK.

The installation campaign is expected to commence around 2030, with the foundations campaign to be executed using an A-Class vessel and an O-Class vessel, and the wind turbines to be installed by a P-Class vessel.

This agreement reflects the importance of securing installation capacity early in the development of large-scale offshore wind projects.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, comments: "We are very pleased to announce this significant project, which is another important endorsement of the capabilities of our fleet, the experience of our people and Cadeler's ability to deliver increasingly large and complex offshore wind projects."

About Cadeler:

Cadeler plc (Cadeler) is a global leader in offshore wind turbine transport and installation. The company owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and is expanding its capabilities into full-scope foundation transport and installation, as well as operations maintenance. With its modern fleet and depth of expertise across onshore and offshore operations, Cadeler supports the safe, efficient and reliable delivery of offshore wind projects worldwide. Cadeler is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange, under the ticker "CDLR". For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110490711/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Cadeler Press Office:

press@cadeler.com

Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com

Alexander Simmonds

EVP CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com