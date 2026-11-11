Anglesey Mining Plc - Updated Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

11 November 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Updated Corporate Presentation

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Parys Mountain polymetallic project in North Wales, announces the publication of its updated corporate presentation, available on the Company's website via this link: AYM-November-2026-Investor-Presentation.pdf

The presentation provides an overview of the investment case for Anglesey and includes details on how the Company intends to deploy the proceeds from the recent fundraising of £1.25 million to assist in driving the Company's strategic development roadmap through to Q3 2028, focused on three priorities: Develop, Grow and Discover.

Key near-term areas of focus and investment following recent fundraising:

H1 2027 exploration drilling programme, to assess potential connections between Engine/Deep Engine and Garth Daniel near the Northern Copper Zone, and extensions beyond the current resource boundary. Results will inform geological interpretation and support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

Geological and metallurgical programmes.

Technical studies to review historical geological, geophysical and geochemical data to rank targets for future exploration.

General working capital and other cash resources.

Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Anglesey Mining, commented:

"The recent £1.25 million fundraising provides a clear pathway to advance Parys Mountain through a structured programme of exploration, technical studies and resource development.

"With funding in place for our development roadmap, we are focused on delivering measurable progress, unlocking the project's potential and creating long-term shareholder value."

-Ends-

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk or via:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, CEO

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7562 0930

Tavira Financial Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Jonathan Evans/Oliver Stansfield

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7100 5100

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.