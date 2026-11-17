Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BVMZHW05
Issuer Name
ANGLESEY MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Energold Minerals Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Canada
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Nov-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Nov-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
16.013800
0.892600
16.906400
15784566
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
23.067800
1.285700
24.353500
15784566
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BVMZHW05
14654853
296380
15.696400
0.317400
Sub Total 8.A
14951233
16.013800%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
WARRANT
13 March 2027
Physical
833333
0.892600
Sub Total 8.B2
833333
0.892600%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
John F. Kearney
John F. Kearney
0.317400
0.000000
0.317400%
John F. Kearney
Energold Minerals Inc.
15.696400
0.892600
16.589000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The number of issued and outstanding shares used for the calculations herein is 93,364,580, as per the Company's website on 10 November 2026. The warrants, if exercised, would result in the issue of new ordinary shares. Percentages in this notification are calculated using the issuer's most recent total voting rights disclosure; exchange of the warrants would increase the total voting rights.
12. Date of Completion
13-Nov-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Toronto, Canada