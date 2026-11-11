

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (1RH.F) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY411.633 billion, or JPY293.06 per share. This compares with JPY248.380 billion, or JPY171.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to JPY2.140 trillion from JPY1.794 trillion last year.



Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY411.633 Bln. vs. JPY248.380 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY293.06 vs. JPY171.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.140 Tn vs. JPY1.794 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 543.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.230 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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