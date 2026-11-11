

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ABN AMRO (ABN.AS) reported that its third quarter net profit increased by 52% year-on-year to 940 million euros. Basic and diluted earnings per share was 1.09 euros compared to 0.67 euros. Net interest income was 1.82 billion euros, up 15% from last year. Looking forward, the company increased its commercial net interest income guidance to above 6.9 billion euros for 2026.



Marguerite Bérard, CEO, said: 'ABN AMRO delivered another strong quarter, characterised by solid commercial momentum, net impairment releases and further progress on our strategic priorities.'



At prior close on Amsterdam, ABN AMRO shares were trading at 43.14 euros.



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