Hitachi Energy recognized as a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for worldwide advanced distribution management systems

Comprehensive market study assesses eight ADMS providers

Mission-critical software helps utilities keep power flowing, restore service faster, and manage a more complex electricity grid

ZÜRICH, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Advanced Distribution Management Systems 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US54133826, October 2026). The report assessed eight ADMS providers against qualitative and quantitative criteria covering their capabilities and strategies for serving the power and utilities industry.

To read the IDC MarketScape excerpt regarding Hitachi Energy's ADMS recognition as a Leader, please visit https://www.hitachienergy.company/tYc.

"Homes and businesses depend on a reliable flow of electricity, even as the networks serving them become more complex. ADMS gives utilities the visibility and control needed to manage that complexity and respond when service is disrupted," said Jean-François Segalotto, Senior Associate Advisor at IDC Energy Insights. "Hitachi Energy's recognition as a Leader reflects the depth of its integrated platform, its outage and restoration capabilities, and the decades of grid-engineering expertise it brings to customers."

ADMS expertise built for a more complex grid

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) helps utilities monitor and manage the distribution electricity networks that deliver power to homes and businesses. It brings network data and operational tools together so that control room operators can identify emerging problems, evaluate responses, and restore service safely during outages.

That visibility and control are increasingly important as rooftop solar, batteries, and electric vehicles reshape networks originally designed for one-way power flows. Rising demand, aging infrastructure, and extreme weather add to the challenge, making it essential for operators to understand changing conditions and act quickly.

Hitachi Energy's Network Manager ADMS gives operators a shared, up-to-date view of the grid and tools to translate that information into action. It helps utilities:

Strengthen grid reliability and resilience

Reduce outage duration and accelerate restoration

Enable greater DER and renewable integration

Improve operational efficiency through automation

Support regulatory compliance and protect the license to operate

These capabilities build on more than 130 years of Hitachi Energy's utility-sector heritage and decades of grid operations software development worldwide.

The IDC MarketScape states: "Hitachi Energy draws on a deep bench of grid-automation and control-system engineering talent concentrated in Europe, a legacy of the ABB Power Grids organization that developed Network Manager over more than three decades. That continuity shows in the solution itself: the platform's SCADA foundation is shared across transmission and distribution, its distribution state estimation handles high-DER conditions without requiring telemetry from every resource, and some operators highlight the vendors' willingness to engineer capabilities for grid-specific conditions that fall outside standard product scope."

The report advises: "Consider Hitachi Energy when seeking a deeply integrated SCADA, DMS, OMS, switching, and DER-aware operational platform, particularly for large or complex utilities that value a common real-time network model, strong outage and restoration capabilities, advanced network analysis, and the ability to coordinate distribution operations with adjacent transmission-control environments."

"Utilities need to stay in control of power and keep it flowing while managing more complex networks and increasingly demanding operating conditions," said Andy Howell, Global Head of Enterprise Software Product Group, Hitachi Energy. "Our Network Manager platform helps operators command that complexity by bringing data, systems, and people together to work as one, turning real-time visibility into informed decisions and coordinated action. Grounded in decades of delivery experience and backed by implementation, integration, training, and support services, we help utilities evolve safely while maintaining the reliable operations their customers depend on."

Purpose-built for the evolving grid

Hitachi Energy's Network Manager ADMS unifies distribution SCADA, advanced network applications, outage management, and analytics into a single enterprise-grade platform. It connects the control room and field crews through a shared, real-time view of operations to support grid resilience, safety, and efficiency.

The platform supports distributed energy resource (DER) optimization and renewable energy integration, with predictive tools to help operators prepare for severe weather and storms. By connecting data, people, and automated systems, it helps utilities reduce outage durations and adapt to a more flexible, sustainable electricity system.

Learn more about Hitachi Energy's portfolio of Network Manager solutions here.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today's generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20 billion USD.

https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://x.com/HitachiEnergy

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

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