- The immersive sound exhibition that took London by storm arrives at MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives

MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives (Minato, Tokyo; operated by the East Japan Railway Foundation for Cultural Innovations) will present the immersive sound exhibition 'Feel the Sound' from Friday November 20, 2026 to Monday March 22, 2027, as part of its opening commemorative programme produced in collaboration with the Barbican Centre (London, UK), one of the UK's leading cultural institutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110026561/en/

Key visual for "Feel the Sound"

This immersive exhibition, in which visitors are treated to new ways of feeling and experiencing sound, captivated many visitors during its original run at the Barbican Centre in London. This presentation at MoN Takanawa marks its first run in Japan. Through a diverse range of installations combining sound, vibration, music and technology, it offers a new experience of 'feeling sound' with the whole body, rather than only hearing it with the ears.

For details on the program, please check the press release below.

https://montakanawa.jp/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/20261007_PressRelease_FTS_EN_v2.pdf

Ahead of the opening on November 20, we will hold a media preview for members of the press on November 19, as outlined below. The exhibition's curator, Luke Kemp, will lead guided tours of the exhibition on the day.

Following is the detail of the preview.

Date Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 14:00-16:00

Reception opens: 13:30

Opening: 14:00-14:15

Guided Tours: (1) 14:20-15:00 (2) 15:10-15:50

* Exhibition curator Luke Kemp will lead the guided tours (in English, with consecutive Japanese interpretation).

* Some of the participating artists are scheduled to be present on the day.

* For individual interview requests or inquiries, please contact us using the details below.

Venue: MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives Box1500

[Registration]

If you would like to attend, please contact the PR Office by 12:00 (noon) on Tuesday, November 17.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110026561/en/

Contacts:

MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives PR Office "Feel the Sound"

Press: Arima, Nagatsuma, Takada, Matsunaga

e-mail: feelthesound@mintcom.jp