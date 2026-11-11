US-based GameChange Energy has announced that the 144.1 MW Escobales solar complex, located at Hacienda Escobales near Ibagué, in Colombia's Tolima department, is now fully operational. The project was developed by Celsia and Cubico Sustainable Investments, with Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) serving as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. The six solar plants entered commercial operation in stages between December 2025 and March 2026. The complex features 97.82 MW of GameChange Energy's Genius Tracker single-axis tracking systems in a 1P configuration ...

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