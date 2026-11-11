The Uruguayan government has identified approximately 670 hectares in the department of Florida for the development of a 350 MW solar park. Spanish company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente will develop the project as part of a data center complex with up to 500 MW of capacity. The land is owned by state-owned utility Administración Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE) and has already been rezoned for the project. The total planned investment amounts to $5.7 billion, including $200 million for solar power generation. On Nov. 9, Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi met with the governors ...

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