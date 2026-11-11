Yeastar Day 2026 Summit Unites Global Partners to Shape the Next Era of Growth

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global UCaaS provider, welcomed global partners to Xiamen from Nov. 2-4 for the Yeastar Day 2026 Summit. Marking the company's 20th anniversary, the three-day event explored how AI, cloud communications, and channel collaboration can unlock new growth under the theme "Grow the Next Power."

"Twenty years ago, Yeastar set out with a clear vision: to make business communications easier and more accessible." said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "Today, as AI reshapes our industry, we are taking that vision further, turning technology into practical value and giving partners the platforms, flexibility, and support to build stronger businesses. The next chapter will be shaped together."

A Shared View of What Comes Next

Yeastar presented its product roadmap, highlighting the continued evolution of the P-Series Phone System and practical AI applications for customer engagement and business operations. NovoOne Communications Platform offered service providers a foundation to build, brand, and scale multi-tenant communications services with greater control.

Partners brought their own experience to the conversation. Discussions on AI adoption, softphone UC, and customer projects explored what these technologies mean in everyday business. Their insights connected Yeastar's product direction with local market needs.

Growing Together, Beyond Technology

Inspired by Chinese ink painting, the summit invited partners to step into a living canvas of culture and connection. From trying traditional rubbing art to discovering tea traditions on local excursions, partners shared experiences that brought them closer to China-and to one another. Anniversary celebrations carried that warmth forward, honoring the people and partnerships behind Yeastar's twenty-year journey.

Across the summit, one message remained clear: sustainable growth is built on technology, trust, shared experience, and local expertise. As Yeastar begins its next chapter, it will continue working with its global partner ecosystem to grow together.

About Yeastar

Yeastar is a global UCaaS provider dedicated to driving channel success. We empower service providers to scale profitably using our AI-powered communications systems and platforms for business phone, contact center, messaging, and collaboration. Anchored by an "easy-first" philosophy and backed by a complete portfolio spanning hardware, software, and multi-tenant cloud, along with a strong ecosystem and full white-label support, Yeastar equips 9,000+ partners to deliver reliable, cutting-edge innovation to over 650,000 users worldwide. Visit www.yeastar.com to learn more.

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