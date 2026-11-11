London startups backed by 2100 Ventures recognised among Europe's most promising AI companies

2100 Ventures ranks #28 among the Top 50 investors and lenders behind Sifted's AI 100, as Alessandro Benetton backs the next generation of European tech innovators

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two London startups backed by European early-stage venture capital firm 2100 Ventures have been recognised in Sifted's 2026 AI 100, which ranks Europe's most promising AI-native startups. Swap ranks #9 and Lupa #38, among four 2100 Ventures portfolio companies to make this year's list.

2100 Ventures has also been named the only Italian investor among Sifted's Top 50 investors and lenders behind the AI 100, ranking #28 overall, with twice as many portfolio companies represented as last year. The recognition highlights the firm's role in identifying and supporting emerging European technology businesses as they develop and scale.

Alongside Swap (#9) and Lupa (#38), the other 2100 Ventures-backed companies recognised are Mimic (#23) and Orbio (#62).

More than 1,500 eligible companies were considered for Sifted's 2026 AI 100, which covers AI-native startups valued under $1bn, with companies assessed on market opportunity, competitive differentiation and momentum.

London-based Swap, which ranks #9 in the AI 100, provides an AI-powered platform helping ecommerce brands manage and grow their global operations. Founded in 2022, the company raised $100 million in January 2026, following a $40 million Series B, bringing its total funding to $149 million.

Lupa (#38) is a London-based, AI-native veterinary technology company developing software to modernise veterinary practice management by automating administrative tasks, clinical documentation and client communications. Founded in 2023, the company raised $4 million in seed funding in January 2025 from investors including firstminute capital, 2100 Ventures and Vento by Exor Ventures. In October 2025, Lupa announced a further $20 million Series A, bringing its reported total funding to $25 million.

Founded in 2023 by Alessandro Benetton alongside Andrea Casasco and Andrea Gennarini, 2100 Ventures invests in and supports early-stage businesses across sectors including AI, SaaS, fintech, data and ClimateTech. The firm - supported by Edizione, one of the most important European industrial holdings, and 21 Invest - works with emerging founders as they develop ambitious ideas and build businesses capable of international impact.

Alessandro Benetton, Chairman of Edizione, founded the private equity firm 21 Invest in 1992, which has since raised more than €3 billion in capital and invested in more than 110 companies. His involvement in 2100 Ventures extends that investment activity into Europe's early-stage technology ecosystem, with a focus on backing a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovation that can create shared value for business and society.

Alessandro Benetton said: "Europe has extraordinary entrepreneurial talent, and we believe strongly in giving the next generation of founders the backing they need to turn ambitious ideas into businesses with international impact.

"Young people represent both the present and the future of our society. We need to listen to them, help them express their talent and support them as they drive innovation and bring forward new solutions for society. For me, this is also what shared value means: supporting enterprise in a way that creates lasting benefits not only for business, but for the wider communities it serves.

"Having four 2100 Ventures portfolio companies recognised among Sifted's AI 100 is encouraging. It reflects the ambition of these founders and the importance of giving emerging talent the support, confidence and resources to challenge established models and create new opportunities. That was central to why we created 2100 Ventures."

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