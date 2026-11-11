Armada and Johnson Controls Launch Galleon Forge Two in Dublin, Bringing Sovereign AI Infrastructure Production to Europe

Galleon Forge Two, the second Johnson Controls manufacturing facility supporting Armada's Leviathan, is now in continuous production in Ireland.

Sovereign AI infrastructure is now being built in Europe by a European workforce for customers in Europe and beyond.

Armada's Galleon Forge operations establish a repeatable manufacturing model that any nation or region can anchor within its own borders.

Armada and Johnson Controls are targeting at least 500 MW of capacity in 2027, including the first Leviathan destined for Fossefall in Norway.

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada, the Sovereign SI Infrastructure company, and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) today announced the start of production at Galleon Forge Two, Armada's first European manufacturing operation, located within a Johnson Controls facility in Dublin. It is the second Galleon Forge established at a Johnson Controls facility, following Galleon Forge One in Gilbert, Arizona. Together, the two sites expand Armada's manufacturing footprint and mark the start of continuous production of sovereign computing infrastructure in Europe. The companies marked the milestone with the completion of the first Dublin-built Leviathan, a multi-megawatt-scale modular data center headed to Fossefall in Norway. Europe's first Leviathan was engineered, integrated, and tested entirely at Galleon Forge Two - proof that sovereign AI infrastructure for Europe can now be built in Europe.

Leviathan combines Armada's sovereign computing infrastructure and software with Johnson Controls' differentiated thermal management technology and industrial-scale manufacturing capabilities. The Johnson Controls thermal portfolio spans the end-to-end thermal chain, including coolant distribution units, chillers, and building controls, and supports high-density compute with zero-water cooling technologies designed to reduce energy use and noise.

A manufacturing model built to expand

Galleon Forge Two follows Galleon Forge One at the Johnson Controls manufacturing site in Gilbert, Arizona, where continuous production is expected to begin in early 2027 across up to 400,000 square feet, supporting more than 500 jobs with additional roles across the domestic supply chain. Further manufacturing expansion is planned at a Johnson Controls site in Edmonton, Canada. The Galleon Forge model is designed to be anchored by any nation or region that wants sovereign AI infrastructure built at home, with local jobs, a local supply chain, and capacity that stays under local control.

Galleon Forge Two is located at a Johnson Controls manufacturing site in Dublin, Ireland, spanning 90,000 square feet and is supported by approximately 700 Johnson Controls engineers, technicians and other skilled workers, with additional roles across the European supply chain. For European governments and enterprises, the implications go beyond capacity: the infrastructure supporting their AI no longer has to be imported or rented. It is manufactured in Europe, owned by customers, and operated on their terms.

"The speed of the sovereign AI revolution requires a new approach to meet demand," said Dan Wright, Co-founder and CEO of Armada. "The Galleon Forge model keeps producing, and it's designed to keep expanding. We can now deliver to any nation or organization that needs advanced computing infrastructure manufactured within its own borders - owned and controlled on its own terms."

"We've been building modular infrastructure for nearly two decades. What's different today is the scale, density and speed AI demands," said Austin Domenici, President, Global Data Center Solutions, Johnson Controls. "With Armada, we're combining that experience with our thermal expertise and manufacturing scale to complete more of the complex integration work in the factory and bring compute online faster and more predictably."

Leviathan runs on the Armada Platform, which manages power, cooling, and compute across every unit and runs the latest open-source or proprietary models. Customers own the infrastructure and control every layer, with no dependence on an external cloud. As part of the Armada Sovereign SI Grid, Leviathans run as one fleet, so critical workloads never depend on a single site.

Early deployments in Norway and Australia

Fossefall has placed an initial order for five Leviathan modular data centers totaling more than 9 MW, beginning with the unit completed today, with delivery of all five scheduled by the first quarter of 2027. Finding partners in Europe was particularly important for their vision of sovereignty.

"Europe needs more advanced computing infrastructure, and the focus now needs to be on getting projects built," said Øyvind L. Vesterdal, CEO of Fossefall. "Working with Armada and Johnson Controls gives us a more standardized and modular approach to deployment. This can help shorten timelines and make projects easier to develop in close cooperation with local communities. With access to clean energy, political stability and a suitable climate, the Nordics are well positioned for large-scale AI infrastructure."

In Australia, WinDC plans to deploy 11 MW of modular data center capacity across renewable-energy sites, placing compute near wind, solar, and battery generation.

"Australia's energy transition depends on building AI infrastructure in the right place, where the renewable energy is, rather than waiting for a grid that can't scale fast enough to carry it," said Andrew Sjoquist, Founder and CEO of WinDC. "Leviathan lets us bring compute directly to clean power and scale it with the workload."

About Armada:

Armada is the Sovereign SI Infrastructure company. The Armada Sovereign SI Grid is a distributed network of factory-built modular data centers that organizations own, operate, and run as one system, from suitcase-sized Galleons for inference where the work happens to 10 MW Leviathans for fine-tuning and inference at factory scale, delivering speed to compute, scale with demand, and sovereignty at every layer. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Francisco, Armada manufactures its modular data centers at Galleon Forge One in Gilbert, Arizona, and Galleon Forge Two in Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Johnson Controls. Armada is backed by investors including Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Shield Capital, 8090 Industries, and M12. Learn more at www.armada.ai.

Media Contact:

press@armada.ai

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.

Media Contact:

media@jci.com

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact, including statements concerning the expected production and capacity at Galleon Forge One and Galleon Forge Two and future manufacturing expansion plans are, or could be, "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 14, 2025, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

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