INTLEF Oil and Gas Group: INTLEF Showcases Oil & Gas Equipment at ADIPEC 2026, Strengthening Global Partnerships

INTLEF Showcases Oil & Gas Equipment at ADIPEC 2026, Strengthening Global Partnerships

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), one of the world's leading energy industry events, has successfully concluded. INTLEF Oil and Gas Group showcased a range of products, including intelligent workover rigs, exploration vessels, well control and wellhead equipment, and valves, highlighting its capabilities in oil and gas equipment manufacturing, R&D and integrated solutions.

During the exhibition, INTLEF welcomed customers and industry professionals from various countries and regions. The team held in-depth discussions with key customers on product technologies, application requirements and potential project cooperation, gaining valuable market insights and exploring new business opportunities.

A Diverse Portfolio of Oil & Gas Equipment

INTLEF's exhibits covered several key areas, including drilling operations, oil and gas exploration, well control safety and critical supporting equipment. Its intelligent workover rigs demonstrated the Group's commitment to the intelligent upgrading of conventional oilfield equipment, while its exploration vessels highlighted its capabilities in offshore oil and gas development. Well control and wellhead equipment, together with valve products, further demonstrated the breadth of its equipment portfolio and supply capabilities.

Deepening Local Engagement in the Middle East

The Middle East remains a key strategic market for INTLEF. As regional oil and gas projects continue to develop, demand for reliable equipment supply, technical support and responsive on-site services is growing.

INTLEF continues to strengthen its local presence through regional business networks and service resources, building closer relationships with customers and partners while enhancing its project support capabilities. Participation in ADIPEC further strengthened these connections and created new opportunities for project follow-up and regional cooperation.

Connecting Global Markets, Creating New Opportunities

For INTLEF, ADIPEC was more than a platform to showcase products and technologies. It provided an important opportunity to strengthen international relationships and explore cooperation across the global energy supply chain.

During the exhibition, several key customers expressed interest in further cooperation, while potential business opportunities were identified for continued follow-up, technical discussions and customer visits.

Looking ahead, INTLEF will continue to drive technological innovation, expand its product portfolio and strengthen collaboration with customers and partners worldwide. By combining core equipment, critical supporting products and integrated solutions, the Group remains committed to delivering reliable and efficient solutions for the global oil and gas industry.

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