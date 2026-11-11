DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (APEX) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 187.0235 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1981895 CODE: APEX ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LEI Code: 549300KSWIZHW04SLK65 Sequence No.: 449178 EQS News ID: 2432358 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)