DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (SADA) Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.6325 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2888830 CODE: SADA ISIN: LU2300294589 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LEI Code: 213800XKAFV6VIB4O832 Sequence No.: 449183 EQS News ID: 2432368 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)