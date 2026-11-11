DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPX) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.6932 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71318014 CODE: LSPX ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 449227 EQS News ID: 2432456 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)