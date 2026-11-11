DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (PACX) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.1256 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20000 CODE: PACX ISIN: LU3469350816 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3469350816 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PACX LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 449225 EQS News ID: 2432452 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)