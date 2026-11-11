DJ Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc (C50U) Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 189.8832 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 282349 CODE: C50U ISIN: LU1681047400 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U LEI Code: 549300BAK8X881YKGS43 Sequence No.: 449213 EQS News ID: 2432428 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)