A group of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Dalian Jiaotong University have fabricated a small-sized solar module based on a perovskite material that doesn't contain methylammonium (MA) molecules. These molecules have intrinsic thermal instability and contribute to increasing the typical thermal instability of perovskite PV devices. MA negatively affects the stability of perovskite solar cells primarily because of its intrinsic thermal and chemical instability. At elevated temperatures, MA-containing perovskites such as MAPbI3 can undergo decomposition, releasing volatile ...

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