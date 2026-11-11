DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0062 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44516 CODE: XCOU ISIN: LU1981860239 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 449238 EQS News ID: 2432480 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)