DJ Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (UTEC) Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.8012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20904510 CODE: UTEC ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTEC LEI Code: 2138008I9UPP61GG5C94 Sequence No.: 449251 EQS News ID: 2432506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)