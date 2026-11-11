DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist (AMEG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 57.3735 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312309 CODE: AMEG ISIN: LU2469335371 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 449260 EQS News ID: 2432524 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)