DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.5939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7077462 CODE: NRJC ISIN: FR0014002CG3 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 449264 EQS News ID: 2432532 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)