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Dow Jones News
11.11.2026 09:39 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (MSDU) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 64.0403 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2341025 
 
CODE: MSDU 
 
ISIN: LU2059756754 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2059756754 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MSDU 
LEI Code:   549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 
Sequence No.: 449280 
EQS News ID:  2432566 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2432566&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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