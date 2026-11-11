DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (KLMG) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.489 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 603704 CODE: KLMG ISIN: LU1563455630 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LEI Code: 549300NMTL8UEBWJK406 Sequence No.: 449267 EQS News ID: 2432538 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)