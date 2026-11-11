DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist (MSCU) Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.441 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21493177 CODE: MSCU ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCU LEI Code: 213800OOQDLNJ29AGY83 Sequence No.: 449334 EQS News ID: 2432674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)