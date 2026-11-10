International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.: International Tower Hill Files 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update

CEO David Wiens and President and COO Shane Parrow to Host Live Investor Webinar on Thursday, November 12th at 2:00PM Eastern Time. Investors are invited to register at the following link: https://6ix.com/event/international-tower-hill-mines-corporate-update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on corporate activities under its new management team as announced on July 27, 2026.

David Wiens, CEO stated, "We are pleased to report the seamless advancement of the Livengood project across multiple fronts under new senior management, and look forward to updating investors as we achieve planned project milestones. With over $106 million in cash and short-term investments on balance sheet as of the third quarter, we are well funded to complete our planned Feasibility Study and advance permitting activities over the coming years."

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce that work is progressing as planned on Phase 1 of the feasibility study (the "Study"), encompassing (i) a core drilling campaign to corroborate and support metallurgical testing, (ii) review of existing technical data, (iii) project scale analysis to inform geotechnical drilling and support the investigation of scale alternatives in Phase 2, and (iv) development of a comprehensive execution plan and budget for completion of the Study. As previously announced, BBA Consultants USA LLP, Hatch Ltd., and Newfields Mining Design and Technical Services LLC, Resource Development Associates, Inc., and JDS Energy and Mining Inc. are the lead consultants conducting this scope of work. The Company is also progressing a mineral resource update for the Livengood project.

As part of Phase 1, Alloy Drilling and the Company completed a successful 2026 drilling campaign and obtained approximately 6,000 meters of PQ core. This core will provide the basis of the metallurgical test work that will be initiated in Q1 2027 to support flowsheet confirmation, optimal grind size, and other technical parameters in Phase 2.

Summer 2026 PQ Core Drilling at the Livengood Gold Project

A comprehensive data gap analysis encompassing the review and validation of historical hydrogeological and geotechnical data was completed. Approximately 18 years of environmental baseline work provides a solid foundation for the Study design. Future baseline work will continue to build on this understanding and support robust environmental mitigation strategies as part of project design.

Project scale analysis conducted in Phase 1 indicates the potential for larger throughput scenarios relative to the 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study, based on the current gold price environment. The Company intends to identify project scale during Phase 2 and will also look at a phased approach, with the aim of minimizing upfront capital expenditures. This analysis will also support the design of the geotechnical drilling program in Q1 2027 to support future infrastructure planning. The camp has now been winterized in anticipation of the return of geotechnical drilling crews in the spring.

Based on preliminary Phase 1 analysis, in order to optimize initial capital costs and minimize execution risk, it is currently envisaged that Phase 2 of the Study will focus on flowsheet alternatives that maximize gold recovery without the requirement of pressure oxidation or other capital-intensive processing technologies. The final determination of the optimal flowsheet and scale for the project will take place in Phase 2 of the Study.

The Company is progressing a comprehensive execution plan and budget for completion of the Study, which it expects to conclude concurrent with initiation of Phase 2 by Q1 2027. The Company is also planning a mineral resource update, taking into account the higher gold price environment relative to its current mineral resource estimate effective August 20, 2021. Further details will be provided on the webinar scheduled for Thursday, November 12.

Q3 2026 Financial Results

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-Q on SEDAR+ at: www.sedarplus.ca, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) David Wiens

Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements containing the terms "intends," "estimates," "may," "might", "will," or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations regarding the advancement of the Livengood Gold Project; the scope, timing, cost and completion of the Study and its component phases; the timing, scope and results of planned metallurgical test work and geotechnical drilling; the evaluation and selection of project scale, flowsheet, processing and infrastructure alternatives; the potential expansion of operations relative to the 2023 Prefeasibility Study; the development and timing of an execution plan and budget for the Study; the continuation of environmental baseline work and advancement of permitting activities; and the sufficiency of the Company's financial resources to complete the Study and advance permitting activities. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (i) the demand for, and level and volatility of the price of, gold, (ii) general business and economic conditions, (iii) the accuracy of the Company's resource estimates (including with respect to size and grade) and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these are based, (iv) the timing of the Company's ability to commence and complete planned work programs at the Livengood Gold Project, including the feasibility study, (v) the Company's ability to attract and retain key staff, particularly in connection with the permitting and development of any mine at the Livengood Gold Project, and (vi) the Company's ability to secure the necessary services and supplies on favorable terms in connection with its programs at the Livengood Gold Project and other activities. The foregoing list of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors detailed in the "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026 and other documents that have been and will be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.