Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports results from four holes drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone at its 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle. Results from drillholes PS-26-34 and PS-26-36, which were drilled to follow-up on surface sampling completed earlier in the season, have identified a new high-grade low to intermediate sulfidation system approximately 500 meters northwest of prior drilling on the Perfectstorm copper-gold porphyry system. Additionally, drillhole PS-26-35 intersected a continuance of gold-dominant mineralization at depth within the PSP Zone system identified to date. Perfectstorm's PSP Zone has now been extended down-dip and along strike and remains open.

The 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program (the "2026 Program") has been completed, with crews currently demobilizing from site. The 2026 Program consisted of 22,511 meters of drilling in 44 holes and was successful in discovering a new porphyry system, the PSP Zone, and multiple zones of epithermal gold mineralization at the Perfectstorm Zone. The PSP Zone has been defined by 23 holes announced to date, with a further 19 holes in the queue for assaying at the lab. A maiden Mineral Resource estimate is expected to be prepared for the PSP Zone once all assays have been received from the 2026 Program.

Drill Highlights:

Hole PS-26-34 intersected:

2.25 g/t gold, and 3.10 g/t silver, over 37.50 meters starting 127.50 meters downhole, including 5.25 g/t gold , and 6.93 g/t silver, over 10.50 meters starting 130.50 meters downhole, including 10.17 g/t gold , and 11.85 g/t silver , over 4.50 meters starting 136.50 meters downhole



Hole PS-26-36 intersected:

0.80 g/t gold, and 713.91 g/t silver, over 4.20meters starting 45.00 meters downhole

9.00 g/t gold , and 9.66 g/t silver, over 9.50 meters starting 163.50 meters downhole, including 22.29 g/t gold , and 21.52 g/t silver , over 3.62 meters starting 165.30 meters downhole, including 43.29 g/t gold , and 16.90 g/t silver , over 1.20 meters starting 166.50 meters downhole



Hole PS-26-35 intersected :

1.77 g/t gold and 2.31 g/t silver over 21.60 meters starting 366.00 meters downhole, including 6.89 g/t gold and 5.86 g/t silver, over 3.55 meters starting 367.50 meters downhole

0.93 g/t gold and 3.40 g/t silver over 49.80 meters starting 1042.95 meters downhole, including 2.34 g/t gold and 10.16 g/t silver, over 3.90 meters starting 1072.00 meters downhole



See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-33 to 36, Table 2 for surface sample results, plan maps, and cross sections.

Northwest Expansion of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Perfectstorm Zone

Surface prospecting and sampling completed at the Perfectstorm Zone throughout the 2026 Program identified a strongly mineralized vein and breccia system approximately 25 meters in width at surface composed of multiple mineralized structures containing abundant chalcopyrite and galena. Four of the surface samples returned significant gold and silver values of up to 12.90 g/t gold and up to 444 g/t silver indicating a precious metal rich structural system. Drillholes PS-26-34 and PS-26-36 were targeted at testing the down-dip extension of this surface zone. As highlighted above, PS-26-34 cut 10.17 g/t gold and 11.85 g/t silver over 4.50 meters, 190 meters down-dip of the surface expression. PS-26-36 cut both high-grade gold and silver intervals extending the mineralized zone along a strike length of 125 meters. Two subsequent drillholes, PS-26-37 and PS-26-38 have assays pending with intercepts through this zone.

Additional prospecting in the area has returned surface sample results indicating the possibility of multiple high-grade gold and silver mineralized structures throughout the area. Another north-south trending structure occurring 210 meters to the east was identified with results of up to 35.66 g/t gold indicating the possibility of multiple stacked sub-vertical structures.

Extension of Gold Dominant Mineralization at Depth at PSP Zone Discovery

Drillhole PS-26-35 intersected a continuance of gold-dominant mineralization at depth within the PSP Zone system. The drillhole has extended the mineralized footprint by 220 meters at depth from PS-26-21 which intersected 0.85 g/t gold and 4.09 g/t silver over 34.50 meters, including 1.68 g/t gold and 8.77 g/t silver over 7.50 meters (see news release dated September 16, 2026), adding significant volume to the mineralized system, while demonstrating consistent, broad, gold-dominant intercepts.

The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closest point and approximately four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system remains open in all directions.

Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, November 11, 2026

Hole Collar Coords Dip/ From To Interval Gold Silver Copper Molybdenum Azimuth (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) PS-26-33 425701 mE 6270861 mN -55 642.00 652.90 10.90 0.86 4.12 - - 170° PS-26-34 426185 mE 6271307 mN -45 127.50 165.00 37.50 2.25 3.10 - - 035° including 130.50 141.00 10.50 5.25 6.93 - - and 136.50 141.00 4.50 10.17 11.85 - -

162.00 165.00 3.00 7.15 1.58 - -

289.50 296.00 6.50 1.91 8.66 - - PS-26-35 426361 mE 6271208 mN -58 366.00 387.60 21.60 1.77 2.31 - - 085° including 367.50 371.05 3.55 6.89 5.86 - -

472.15 510.00 37.85 0.90 1.27 - - including 487.50 492.60 5.10 2.08 1.99





1042.95 1092.75 49.80 0.93 3.40 - - including 1072.00 1075.90 3.90 2.34 10.16 - - PS-26-36 426185 mE 6271307 mN -55 45.00 49.20 4.20 0.80 713.91 0.15 - 105°

163.50 173.00 9.50 9.00 9.66 - - including 165.30 168.92 3.62 22.29 21.52 - - and 166.50 167.70 1.20 43.29 16.90 - - (1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.

Table 2: Select Treaty Creek Surface Sample Results, November 11, 2026

Sample Easting Northing Elevation Sample From Sample Type Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) J0002916 426493 6271477 2035 Outcrop Select

35.66 142 0.941 A0513650 426483 6271493 2042 Subcrop Select

13.60 278 1.201 J0002831 426277 6271464 1961 Outcrop Select

12.90 16.88 0.037 A0513642 426634 6271270 2025 Subcrop Select

9.49 1,446 2.359 A0513649 426489 6271485 2046 Subcrop Select

8.49 257 1.17 J0002834 426471 6271483 2028 Subcrop Select

5.65 350 1.175 I0003908 426490 6271472 2023 Outcrop Select

5.14 563 1.304 A0513647 426633 6271271 2019 Float Float

4.21 620 2.195 A0513707 426553 6271156 2021 Float Float

3.94 5,403 2.893 J0002917 426491 6271476 2033 Outcrop Select

3.03 31.87 0.925 J0002830 426276 6271456 1958 Outcrop Select

1.10 5.45 0.103 J0002957 426292 6271450 1943 Outcrop Chip 0.5 0.87 444 0.697 J0002956 426296 6271450 1943 Outcrop Select

0.71 107 0.522 (1) Select samples are selective by nature and may not represent true grades. Float samples are not in place and may not represent true grades.

Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas





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Plan Map of Drillholes Perfectstorm Zone





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Perfectstorm Surface Sample Results





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Cross Sections

Section A





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Section B





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Section A - Inset





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Section B - Inset





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Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core and surface rock samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and PhotonAssayTM for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were analyzed to extinction. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

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