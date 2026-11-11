Huawei has launched the Luterra S2, an all-in-one residential energy storage system combining a hybrid inverter, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and AI-based energy management. The system is available with single-phase hybrid inverters rated from 3 kW to 10 kW and three-phase units from 5 kW to 20 kW. Up to three 20 kW inverters can be connected in parallel, providing a maximum combined output of 60 kW. The LFP battery modules have nominal capacities of 5.02 kWh and 7.03 kWh, with usable capacities of 4.9 kWh and 6.9 kWh, respectively. The smaller module supports rated charging and discharging ...

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