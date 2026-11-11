IEM Beijing 2026 Concludes in Triumph -- AutoFull Honors the Champions

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM Beijing 2026 concluded on November 8 at the Bloomage Biotech•Biohyalux ECM Arena, with Team MOUZ claiming the title after a week of intense Counter-Strike 2 competition - one of the biggest esports events in Asia this year. As the Official Gaming Chair Partner of the ESL Pro Tour 2026-2027, AutoFull provided full-event seating support, equipping pro players with its flagship M6 Series ergonomic gaming chairs throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled to have powered IEM Beijing," said Anna Ding, Founder of AutoFull. "Congratulations to the champions on a well-deserved victory, and to every team that brought their best. It's a privilege to support world-class players with our seating technology as they compete at the highest level."

M Series - Flagship Performance

The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu Massage Gaming Chair is the brand's pinnacle model: professional-grade Shiatsu back and leg massage, a climate-controlled cushion with dual-fan ventilation and graphene heating, adaptive dynamic lumbar support, 720° mechanical armrests, and a 160° recline with extendable footrest.

The M6 Ultra 2.0 Ergonomic Gaming Chair pairs an integrated ventilation, heating and massage system with spine-following adaptive lumbar support, a 3D ErgoCloud Neck Pillow, 720° armrests, and 90°-160° recline.

G Series - Balanced Comfort

The G7 Gaming Chair brings 3-zone dynamic lumbar support, multi-point adjustability, breathable CloudTech mesh, a custom backplate and 720° armrests - IGR certified, and the chair of choice for LPL arenas at a competitive price.

C Series - The Gaming Chair to Start With

The newly launched C3 Pro Series pairs lightning-inspired design with adjustable lumbar support. Standard covers essential everyday support; Advanced adds seat ventilation and heating, a larger seat and retractable footrest - in Flash (silver-black) and Flare (black-gold).

Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Following IEM Beijing, the full M, G and C Series lineup will hit the brand's lowest prices of the year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, available via the official website and Amazon store. Specific offers will be announced through regional stores.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is a leading esports peripherals brand offering gaming chairs, desks and setups worldwide. A pioneer in dynamic lumbar tracking, ventilated and heated seating, and foldable mechanical armrests, it holds IGR certification and has supported nearly 2,000 esports tournaments globally.

Contact: Summer Jiang - summer@autofull.com

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