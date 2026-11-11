Teciem brings voice of the customer into the boardroom with appointment of MUFG Americas CIO, Alla Whitston

Ms. Whitston completes Teciem Board, adding a practicing bank CIO's view to its capital markets, software and investment expertise

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teciem, a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software, today announced the appointment of Alla Whitston as a Non-Executive Director, completing its Board of Directors. Ms. Whitston is Chief Information Officer for the Americas at MUFG, one of the world's largest financial groups, and brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience, guiding IT strategy at some of the industry's most highly regarded institutions.

Her appointment adds a practicing bank CIO's perspective to the Board's experience in software, capital markets and investment, giving the people who use Teciem products every day a voice in where those products go next.

Based in New York, Ms. Whitston leads MUFG's technology strategy and operations in the Americas, including infrastructure, information security, technology risk and AI. She was previously CTO of CIT Group and has held technology leadership roles at Bank of America, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

On the Board, she will bring the view of the bank technology teams who rely on Teciem's platforms and support oversight of product and technology strategy, cybersecurity and long-term investment.

Wissam Khoury, Chief Executive Officer, Teciem, said: "Our customers depend on our technology every day, so they should have a hand in shaping it. Alla is one of the most respected technology leaders in banking, and she knows firsthand what it takes to run, change and secure critical systems at scale. Having that voice in our boardroom keeps every strategic decision we make anchored in what banks actually need. Alla's appointment completes our Board, bringing together deep software and capital markets experience, the long-term commitment of Apax, and the perspective of a bank CIO. That balance is exactly what Teciem needs as it invests and grows as an independent business."

Alla Whitston said: "I have spent my career on the buyer's side of the table, so I know how much it matters when a technology partner truly understands the pressures banks face. Teciem has made a clear commitment to let its customers shape their future. I'll be focused on delivering this at Board level by sharing the customer perspective."

About Teciem

Teciem is a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, serving banks and financial institutions of all sizes.

We deliver award-winning solutions for trading lifecycle and risk management, helping clients to operate seamlessly across asset classes and global markets. Built on decades of domain expertise, our solutions - Kondor, Summit, Opics, Sophis, Sophis Invest and Arc - are trusted by more than 340 financial institutions (and many of their subsidiaries) worldwide, including a majority of the top 100 global banks. For more information: www.teciem.com

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