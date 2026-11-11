DJ Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist (TIPU) Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4586214 CODE: TIPU ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 449336 EQS News ID: 2432698 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)