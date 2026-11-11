Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an District promotes investment opportunities, global business cooperation at 2026 CIIE

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jing'an District of Shanghai held a trade and investment promotion event on November 7 on the sidelines of the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

At the event, major purchasing companies in sectors including beauty and skincare, high-end jewelry, fashion and healthy lifestyles signed letters of intent, with the district's intended purchase orders at this year's CIIE reaching a record high.

As one of Shanghai's most internationalized districts, Jing'an is home to more than 6,400 foreign-invested enterprises, with its foreign-related economic output and share ranking first among Shanghai's central urban districts for years.

Nanjing West Road business district in Jing'an brings together outlets of the world's three major luxury groups and more than 2,800 renowned domestic and international brands. One-third of Shanghai's high-profile stores have opened their first stores in Jing'an.

The appeal of Jing'an goes beyond the commercial landmarks along Nanjing West Road. It also lies in the district's inclusive and cosmopolitan character. Here, openness is not an abstract concept but part of everyday life, reflected in the patient assistance provided through foreign-language service hotlines, convenient navigation enabled by multilingual signage, and the smiles of Chinese and international residents dancing together at community events. This spirit of inclusiveness makes Jing'an a microcosm through which to observe China's commitment to high-standard opening up.

Leveraging the CIIE as a key platform for opening up, Jing'an continues to deepen high-level two-way opening up.

As an important contributor to Shanghai's development and an international economic, financial, trade, shipping and sci-tech innovation center, the district is fostering an internationalized business environment by establishing innovative institutional platforms, including Shanghai's first demonstration zone for imported quality products and the Zhangyuan specialized bonded warehouse dedicated to specific purposes, while continuously improving its cross-border trade service system.

Over the past nine years, the number of exhibitors from Jing'an at the CIIE has grown from 16 at the inaugural edition to 53 this year. The district's trading delegation, particularly in sectors such as beauty and skincare, jewelry, and healthy lifestyles, has also continued to improve both the scale and quality of its procurement. Jing'an has become a strong attraction as a demonstration zone for imported quality products and a model district for Shanghai's development as an international consumption center.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352937.html

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-jingan-district-promotes-investment-opportunities-global-business-cooperation-at-2026-ciie-302936292.html