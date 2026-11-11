LINSOUL INC: THIEAUDIO Introduces Clairvoyance MKII: The Evolution of a Signature Sound

9-Driver Signature Series IEM

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / The Evolution of THIEAUDIO's Signature

The original Clairvoyance was a groundbreaking tribrid IEM that helped shape the industry and establish THIEAUDIO's presence in the global audiophile market. Beyond pioneering the tribrid configuration, it introduced a distinctive tuning signature that would go on to influence the industry. After six years of innovation and refinement, THIEAUDIO proudly presents its modern successor: the Clairvoyance MKII.

An All-New 2DD + 5BA + 2EST Tribrid Configuration

The Clairvoyance MKII features a completely modernized driver platform, combining the latest-generation IMPACT² dual 8mm isobaric subwoofer system with five balanced armature drivers and dual Sonion electrostatic tweeters. The IMPACT² system delivers tight, impactful sub-bass, while four Knowles BA drivers maximize midrange resolution and preserve the natural timbre of vocals and instruments. A dedicated latest-generation Knowles mid-treble driver enhances vocal presence and imaging, while the dual Sonion EST ultra-tweeters extend the highest frequencies for an airy, lifelike presentation.

A Modern Tonal Balance

Building on the original Clairvoyance signature, the MKII introduces a more contemporary tuning approach. Its carefully shaped 9dB sub-bass shelf delivers powerful kick drums and robust bass guitar notes. Across 200Hz-1kHz, a natural midrange with a precise ?2dB slope adds warmth and depth while maintaining clarity and separation. A precisely positioned 3kHz treble peak follows the natural acoustic transfer function of the human pinna. Smooth treble decay and extension up to 40kHz bring added air and sparkle without compromising the overall tonal balance.

An IEM for Pure Musical Enjoyment

While the Monarch was developed as a highly technical studio monitor for engineers and musicians, the original Clairvoyance offered a more musical presentation for audiophiles. The Clairvoyance MKII continues this tradition. Its tuning is fun and engaging without overly coloring the sound, while its refined technical performance reveals the details and nuances within every track. It is designed to let listeners experience their music to its fullest potential.

Excellence in Engineering and Craftsmanship

Developed through over a year of research and refinement, the Clairvoyance MKII underwent countless tuning revisions and driver adjustments to achieve its final acoustic presentation. A comprehensive 4-way crossover, featuring 13 passive components and 4 sound tubes, ensures precise driver integration.

Its unibody 316 stainless steel shell is CNC-machined from solid blocks and hand-polished to a premium satin finish, offering a refined appearance and exceptional durability.

Two Distinct Faceplate Options

The Clairvoyance MKII is available with two faceplate designs. The Guilloché edition features intricate, diamond-like patterns precision-cut into mirror-polished stainless steel through a meticulous multi-step process. For a more understated aesthetic, the Studio edition features solid satin-finished stainless steel with beveled edges, delivering a clean and professional appearance.

Custom Modular Cable

The Clairvoyance MKII comes with a custom ultra-pure 6N OCC silver-and-copper mixed Litz cable. Featuring 0.78mm 2-pin connectors and THIEAUDIO's modular plug system, it supports both 3.5mm unbalanced and 4.4mm balanced connections.

THIEAUDIO Clairvoyance MKII

Specs:

Frequency Allocation: 2 Ultra-High | 1 High | 4 Mid | 2 Low

Driver Configuration: 2EST + 5BA + 2DD

Crossover: 4-Way, 4 Sound Bores

Sensitivity: 102dB @ 1kHz (±1dB)

Impedance: 8O @ 1kHz (±1O)

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 22kHz

Cable Specs:

Conductor Material: 6N Silver-Plated Single-Crystal Copper + Alloy Copper

Core Configuration: (179 Strands × 0.06 mm 6N Silver-Plated Single-Crystal Copper + 10 Strands × 0.06 mm Alloy Copper) × 2 Cores

Cable Diameter: 2.8 mm

Outer Jacket Material: PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

About THIEAUDIO

Founded by passionate engineers and DIY audiophiles, THIEAUDIO is dedicated to bringing exceptional high-fidelity sound to listeners worldwide. Through continuous innovation and craftsmanship, the brand continues to push the boundaries of IEM engineering.

The THIEAUDIO Clairvoyance MKII is now available on Linsoul.com & Thieaudio.com

Linsoul Website

Thieaudio Website

Contact Information

Lili HAN

Marketing Specialist

Marketing@thieaudio.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/thieaudio-introduces-clairvoyance-mkii-the-evolution-of-a-signatu-1249309