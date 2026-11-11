

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Consumer spending in Sweden increased for the second straight month in October, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Household consumption rose 1.2 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.5 percent rebound in September.



Recreation and culture, goods, and services showed the largest positive monthly increase of 6.4 percent. Consumption of clothing and footwear grew 5.6 percent, and that of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, spending on utilities continued to decrease by 1.9 percent.



On an annual basis, household spending climbed 3.3 percent in October, faster than the 2.7 percent growth in the previous month.



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