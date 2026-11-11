

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ICL Group Ltd (ICL) revealed a profit for third quarter of $120 million



The company's earnings totaled $120 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ICL Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $126 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $1.910 billion from $1.853 billion last year.



ICL Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $120 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.910 Bln vs. $1.853 Bln last year.



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