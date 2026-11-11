Pacific Prime, an award-winning global insurance, employee benefits, and risk specialist, has won the Best International Group Advice Firm award at the Health Protection Awards 2026, held on 22 October at the London Hilton Park Lane Hotel in the UK.

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Pacific Prime's representatives at the Health Protection Awards 2026 in London, UK, on 22 October 2026.

This recognition highlights Pacific Prime's expertise in delivering international employee benefits and corporate insurance solutions, as well as its commitment to supporting businesses and their employees across borders. The award also reflects the dedication of its teams in helping organizations navigate complex insurance needs and develop solutions tailored to their diverse workforces.

The award was collected on behalf of Pacific Prime by Elliot Hopper, Corporate Account Manager. He was joined at the ceremony by other representatives from Pacific Prime's UK office, including Jonathan Hill, Paolo Bonomi, Giulia Signorini, Jason Lawal, Theo Honey, and Alex Valvona, representing the team's shared commitment to delivering quality service and tailored employee benefits solutions to clients worldwide.

Jonathan Hill, UK Director, Pacific Prime UK, commented: "We're delighted to be recognized as the Best International Group Advice Firm at the Health Protection Awards 2026. This award reflects the dedication of our teams and the strong relationships we've built with our clients and partners around the world. We remain committed to helping businesses across different markets find tailored employee benefits solutions that meet the needs of both their organizations and their people. Congratulations to everyone involved in this achievement!"

About Pacific Prime

Founded in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning total corporate solutions provider managing over USD $1 billion in premiums. Pacific Prime delivers comprehensive employee benefits solutions and risk management services alongside international health, life, and travel insurance for individuals and families worldwide. Supported by more than 1,300 staff worldwide, the company operates 16 offices globally, including in Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, Australia, and Japan.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

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Contacts:

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime

+852 3589 0508