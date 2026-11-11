Modaxo Returns as Platinum Partner for UITP Summit Hamburg 2027, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to Public Transport

ebblo, a Modaxo company, joins as Gold Partner

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modaxo Inc. ("Modaxo"), a global technology organization focused on moving the world's people, today announced it has signed on as a Platinum Partner for the UITP Summit Hamburg 2027, taking place from 14-17 June 2027.

Modaxo Chief Executive Officer Bill Delaney and UITP Secretary General Mohamed Mezghani formalized the partnership at InnoTrans in Berlin with the signing of the Platinum Partner agreement.

Modaxo's continued support as a Platinum Partner reflects its long-term dedication to public transport and the wider people movement community. Modaxo never sells the businesses it acquires, a "forever" approach to ownership that enables its companies to invest in innovation, people, and communities without the disruption of short-term ownership cycles.

"Public transport is about connecting communities and improving lives, and the people who work in this industry are a community in their own right," said Bill Delaney, Chief Executive Officer at Modaxo. "Returning as a Platinum Partner is one way we can give back to them. We are looking forward to bringing the industry together in Hamburg, to share ideas, learn from one another, and strengthen the connections that make this sector what it is."

"This return commitment to the next Summit is welcome news for both UITP and Modaxo. The visibility and presence of such a partnership shows the growing strength in collaboration for the largest event of its kind in urban mobility," said Lindsey Barr, Senior Director of Events and Academy Services at UITP.

ebblo, a Modaxo company, will also support the Summit as a Gold Partner. The event will be attended by a number of Modaxo businesses including AEP Ticketing, Nexfeld, Novvan and SISCOG, reflecting the breadth of the group's engagement with the global people movement community.

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization that is passionate about moving the world's people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses is committed to deliver software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

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