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Dow Jones News
11.11.2026 11:39 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5) 
Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Nov-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.7384 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23460114 
 
CODE: GIL5 
 
ISIN: LU1439943090 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1439943090 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     GIL5 
LEI Code:   549300S7DRSBB5F6AQ73 
Sequence No.: 449347 
EQS News ID:  2432772 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2432772&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.