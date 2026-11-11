German winery Bergdolt-Reif Nett's BREAKAWAY Gewürztraminer selected following a blind tasting, combining winemaking expertise with Solos' dealcoholisation and patented aroma recovery technology.

Lufthansa has selected BREAKAWAY Gewürztraminer, an alcohol-free wine from German winery Bergdolt-Reif Nett, for its Allegris Business Class. Made using Solos technology, the wine was chosen following a blind tasting and is scheduled to be served from November 2026 to January 2027.

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BREAKAWAY Gewürztraminer by Bergdolt-Reif Nett, made with Solos technology.

The selection marks a milestone for both partners, bringing their expertise to Lufthansa's premium passengers.

Where winemaking meets innovation

BREAKAWAY Gewürztraminer is made from a late-harvest wine, chosen for its distinctive aromatic character. Bergdolt-Reif Nett, a fifth-generation family winery in Germany's Palatinate region, has developed alcohol-free wines since 2022.

"That the wine impressed in a blind tasting is the most important point for me," says Christian Nett, winemaker and Managing Director of Bergdolt-Reif Nett. "With alcohol-free wine, the focus should not be on what is missing, but on what is in the glass."

Solos' technology is designed to preserve the aromas that define a wine. Gentle dealcoholisation removes the alcohol, while aroma recovery captures natural aromatic compounds and reintroduces them into the wine. This helps retain its original character and sensory qualities, particularly important for Gewürztraminer.

"Seeing a wine produced with our technology selected for Lufthansa Allegris Business Class is a proud moment for everyone involved," says Claudia Geyer, President of Solos. "Together with Bergdolt-Reif Nett, we're showing that alcohol-free wine can deliver the quality and aromatic experience consumers expect, even in the most demanding settings."

The selection marks an important step in bringing high-quality alcohol-free wines to more premium drinking occasions.

About Solos

Solos, part of Prodalim Group, specialises in dealcoholisation and aroma recovery technology, helping producers create premium no- and low-alcohol beverages while preserving their natural aromatic character.

Discover more at www.solos-technology.com and www.prodalim.com.

About Bergdolt-Reif Nett

Bergdolt-Reif Nett is a fifth-generation family winery in Duttweiler, Germany. Led by Christian Nett, it produces traditional and alcohol-free wines, including its BREAKAWAY range.

Discover more at www.nett-weine.de.

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Contacts:

info@solos-technology.com